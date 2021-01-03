Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.73. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on COO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.32. 158,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.15 and a 200-day moving average of $322.19. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.