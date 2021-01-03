Brokerages Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Announce $2.76 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.73. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $12.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.21 to $12.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.67 to $14.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on COO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.62.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $785,229,000 after acquiring an additional 753,466 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,036,000 after buying an additional 225,611 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 197.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 266,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 545,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,841,000 after buying an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.32. 158,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.15 and a 200-day moving average of $322.19. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

