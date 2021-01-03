Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Target Price at $18.06

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.06.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.77. 929,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.19 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 200.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,816 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

