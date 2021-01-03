Brokerages Set Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Price Target at $10.00

Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger sold 122,688 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $770,480.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 70.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 48,390 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth about $519,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.6% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 58,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 50.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 214,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.10 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.