Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $284.18

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $16,893,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $272.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.06. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

