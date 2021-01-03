Brokerages Set Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Target Price at $134.22

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

In other Guardant Health news, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at $260,149,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock valued at $715,648,794. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 140.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.88. The stock had a trading volume of 836,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,738. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $138.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

