Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $41.83

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,238.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 36,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 114.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 48.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 84.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 121,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCAT stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

