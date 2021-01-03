Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $41.83

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.
HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,238.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
HCAT stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.54.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.