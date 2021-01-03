Brokerages Set Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target at $131.13

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

HSKA opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.61 and a beta of 1.60. Heska has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $191,250.00. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter worth $215,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

