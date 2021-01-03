Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) PT at $16.00

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCDXF. Barclays raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $22.06 on Thursday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

