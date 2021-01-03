Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:KKR opened at $40.49 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672 in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,706,000 after buying an additional 132,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,275,000 after buying an additional 98,981 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.