Brokerages Set Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target at $205.25

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $200.95. 190,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.24 and a 200 day moving average of $195.90. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 27.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

