Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Price Target at $47.33

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Performance Food Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,882 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $181,561.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,114. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 126,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after buying an additional 329,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,264 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,512. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

