Brokerages Set Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) PT at C$10.19

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.19.

PL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PL traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.09. 15,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The firm has a market cap of C$303.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -185.64%.

In other news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,400,062.35.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.