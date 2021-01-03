Brokerages Set Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target at $70.40

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $77.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 184.83, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,703 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,224. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth $309,000.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

