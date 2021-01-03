Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Target Price at GBX 7,652.81

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,652.81 ($99.98).

RB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,850 ($89.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

RB stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,542 ($85.47). The company had a trading volume of 280,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,769. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,628.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,570.92. The stock has a market cap of £46.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

