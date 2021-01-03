Brokerages Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $284.55

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Truist began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,917,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,751,000.

NYSE SNOW traded down $19.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.40. 5,313,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,097. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.67. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

