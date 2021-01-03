Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Price Target at $292.47

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

