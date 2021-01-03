Brokerages Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Target Price at $4.33

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $163,708. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 260,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 84,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 80.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,225. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $519.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.88.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

