Brokerages Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $3.83

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ViewRay stock remained flat at $$3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.19.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 million. Analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ViewRay by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ViewRay by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ViewRay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

