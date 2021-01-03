Brokerages Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) PT at $74.46

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

XYL stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $7,934,405. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,572,000 after acquiring an additional 958,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 13.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 189,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

