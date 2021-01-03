Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million.

XBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, M Partners lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

