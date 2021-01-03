Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)’s FY2022 Earnings (CVE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) – Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million.
XBC opened at C$9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.92. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67.
Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.
