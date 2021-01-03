BTU Protocol Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $66.81 million and approximately $1,461.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

