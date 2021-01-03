Burst Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Burst has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Burst has a market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $11,994.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,112,382,622 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars.

