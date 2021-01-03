Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CALM. TheStreet lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of -0.19.

In other news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

