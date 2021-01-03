California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,243 Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Immunic were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMUX. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter worth $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

