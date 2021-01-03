California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $88,000 Investment in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. 8.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $14.59 on Friday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.52.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.