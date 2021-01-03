California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,187 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exagen were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XGN. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 6,618 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $101,586.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,485.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $64,222.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $512,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,868 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE XGN opened at $13.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on XGN. KeyCorp began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

