Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.23

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.23 and traded as high as $28.77. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 249,488 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2429498 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell purchased 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

