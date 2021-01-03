Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) will announce sales of $115.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $125.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.96 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $93.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $430.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $450.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $631.23 million, with estimates ranging from $573.21 million to $777.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGC. BidaskClub cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,258. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

