Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and $2.21 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001450 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007896 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002419 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016090 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

