Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post $31.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.72 million and the highest is $31.36 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $127.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.94 million to $130.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.96 million, with estimates ranging from $126.82 million to $127.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 58,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $24.25.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.