Caspian 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,568.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.18 million and $20,568.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Caspian has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.18 or 0.02024397 BTC.

CSP is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

