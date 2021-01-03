CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

CDK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. 408,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,339. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.