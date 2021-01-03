CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 3rd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $339,214.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00272900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028215 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.89 or 0.02053996 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

