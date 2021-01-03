Celer Network (CELR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.79 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.99 or 0.00257530 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.16 or 0.01956639 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Binance, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

