Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock traded down C$0.31 on Friday, hitting C$14.74. 407,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$19.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.54.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.