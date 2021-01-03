Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cerecor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cerecor during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cerecor by 118.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cerecor by 22.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Cerecor Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $197.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 37,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $86,459.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 77,533 shares of company stock worth $183,116. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

