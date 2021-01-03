Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $106.56. 549,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

