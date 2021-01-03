Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,738 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCS opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

