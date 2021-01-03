Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,214 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.81. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Luther Burbank from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.