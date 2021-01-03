Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,151,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.