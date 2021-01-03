Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in American Software by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Software by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock worth $632,838 over the last 90 days. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti began coverage on American Software in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.57 million, a P/E ratio of 85.85 and a beta of 0.51. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

