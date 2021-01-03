Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $880,000 Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $288,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.35 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.87.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

