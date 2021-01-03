Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Park-Ohio by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 81,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of 96.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.13 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $117,463.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PKOH. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

