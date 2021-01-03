Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 143,250 Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 143,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GasLog were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GasLog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Equities research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GasLog Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.