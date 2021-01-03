Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $302.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chimerix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

