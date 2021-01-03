Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. Cimpress reported earnings of $2.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.63 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

CMPR traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $87.74. 113,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $126.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,651,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 51.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

