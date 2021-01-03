Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.67 ($1.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

LON:CINE traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 64.10 ($0.84). The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,004,547. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.46 ($2.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.70. The stock has a market cap of £879.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

