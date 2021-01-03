CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CIT Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of CIT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

NYSE:CIT opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CIT Group will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,660,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 297,870 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 75.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 367,343 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 284,915 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

