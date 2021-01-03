Civic (CVC) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Civic has a market capitalization of $59.21 million and $20.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civic has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00041635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.71 or 0.00275127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $679.36 or 0.02038020 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

