CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Financial Comparison

CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CLST alerts:

90.2% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of CLST shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CLST and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLST N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics 1.67% 11.49% 3.49%

Risk and Volatility

CLST has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLST and Arrow Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arrow Electronics $28.92 billion 0.25 -$204.09 million $7.55 12.89

CLST has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrow Electronics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CLST and Arrow Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrow Electronics 0 6 2 0 2.25

Arrow Electronics has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.40%. Given Arrow Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arrow Electronics is more favorable than CLST.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats CLST on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, including data-center, cloud, security, and analytics solutions, as well as access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, as well as manages service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CLST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.